Chargers' J.K. Dobbins Nominated For NFL Award After Spectacular Performance Against Raiders
Following a 135-yard rushing performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. Each week of the season, one player is named the "air" player of the week and another is named the "ground" player of the week.
In his first game back from a torn Achilles that caused him to miss nearly the entire 2023 season, Dobbins carried the ball 13 times for 135 yards and a touchdown, for an average of 13.5 yards per game.
With the passing game lacking consistency throughout the afternoon, Dobbins provided a much-needed offensive spark to give the Chargers a 12-point win over the Raiders. He scored the Chargers' first touchdown of the day on a 12-yard scamper and propelled their second touchdown drive with a 61-yard run to the Raiders' 14.
This was also Dobbins' debut with the Chargers, after he spent the first four years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old signed with Los Angeles in April, following former backfield teammate Gus Edwards and offensive coordinator Greg Roman to the West Coast.
Along with Dobbins, running backs on a new team dominated the nominations for this award after a running back carousel around the NFL this offseason. Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley were each nominated for the ground player of the week.
Mixon, in his debut with the Texans, carried the ball 30 times for 159 yards and one touchdown in the Texans' 29-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Barkley, debuting with the Philadelphia Eagles, scored three touchdowns in the Eagles' 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers. He rushed for 102 yards and two of his hat trick of touchdowns on 24 carries.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed were nominated for the Air Player of the Week award. Both Mayfield and Allen led their teams to wins in Week 1, while Reed and the Packers fell just short in beating the Eagles in their Week 1 showdown.
