Chargers' Top 10 pass defense should again humble Patriots' MVP candidate Drake Maye

Drake Maye has seen a huge jump in production this season. He hasn't, however, seen a defense quite like the Los Angeles Chargers.

While Maye has crafted an MVP-caliber resume and led the New England Patriots to a 14-3 record against the dregs of NFL defenses and one of the league's softest schedules, in Sunday night's Wild Card Playoff game in Foxboro he'll face a Top 10 unit for only the third time this season.

Maye is in the conversation for MVP after completing an uncanny 72 percent of his passes for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions during the regular season. But, to add some perspective to those gaudy numbers, he played a litany of lousy defenses including the Dolphins (twice), Jets (twice), Saints, Bengals and Giants. All of those teams finished ranked 20th or lower in total defense.

Before we crown Maye as the next Tom Brady, remember that he lost a game this season to the hapless Las Vegas Raiders. And that he is making his first playoff start Sunday night.

As much as Maye's debut, this one could also be about Josh McDaniels vs. Jesse Minter. The Patriots' coordinator is considered one of the brightest offensive minds in the game, while the Chargers' defensive coordinator is high on the list for multiple head coaching vacancies.

This season the Chargers' defense was ranked No. 5 overall, and intercepted more passes (19) than it allowed touchdown completions (16).

When the teams met at Gillette Stadium in Week 17 of 2024, Maye completed only 12 passes for 117 yards and was sacked four times in a 40-7 Chargers' demolition.

"Watch out, Drake Maye. This ain't your average, creampuff defense," ESPN analyst Rex Ryan Sunday morning. "This defense is full of ball-hawks."

