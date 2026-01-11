Chargers make flurry of roster moves, revealing potential gameplan for Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers have made several roster moves on the eve of their wild-card matchup against the New England Patriots. It is unclear if they will all be active on gameday or their availability is simply a precaution.

The Chargers have faced an avalanche of injuries this season and used all eight of their regular-season activations from injured reserve. The NFL allows for two additional activations from injured reserved and the Chargers decided to use their first of the two on Saturday.

Rookie wide receiver placed on injured reserve

Rookie wide receiver and returner Keandre Lambert-Smith has been placed on injured reserve. Lambert-Smith suffered what appeared to be a nasty hamstring injury on a reception in week 18 against the Broncos as he was fighting for extra yardage.

Tucker Fisk activated from injured reserve

The Chargers activated blocking tight end Tucker Fisk from injured reserve after missing the last five games of the regular season. Fisk suffered an ankle injury in the Chargers week 13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fisk had been a key component of the Chargers' heavy run game and would often be on the field with fullback Scott Matlock. Fisk was averaging 27 snaps per game from week 8 to week 13. Fisk has primarily been a blocker with over 75 percent of his snaps being run or pass blocking snaps.

The activation of Fisk could be a key indication of the Chargers' offensive game plan against the Patriots. The gameday inactive decision will be worth monitoring. Fellow tight end Will Dissly has filled a similar role on offense in Fisk's absence. Offensive lineman Trevor Penning has been brought in as a sixth offensive lineman to fill Fisk's absence in some formations as well.

Two rookies are elevated from the practice squad

Rookie wide receiver Dalevon Campbell has been elevated from the practice squad. This is Campbell's second elevation of the season but he was not active on gameday the week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Campbell spent the off-season program and training camp with the Chargers after signing as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. Campbell was claimed by the Carolina Panthers off the waiver wire after being released at the final roster cutdowns. Campbell did have 9 snaps for the Panthers against the Patriots in week 4.

The Chargers also elevated rookie cornerback Isas Waxter from the practice squad. Waxter spent the off-season program and training camp as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks, who run a near-identical defense to the Chargers. This is the first elevation for the rookie out of Villanova.

