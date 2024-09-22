Chargers News: Joey Bosa Questionable to Return After Suffering Apparent Injury
As the Los Angeles Chargers battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a defensive standout for Los Angeles has been listed as questionable to return.
According to reports from Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Chargers star defensive end Joey Bosa has been named as questionable to return due to his injured hip.
This was later confirmed by the Los Angeles Chargers, who announced the news on the team's official X account.
There was concern early on for Bosa as he was seen being helped off the field by trainers, who proceeded to stretch out his leg on the sideline.
This comes after Bosa only played 14 snaps in last week’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
Despite being a limited participant in the Chargers’ Wednesday practice, Bosa told reporters that he planned to play the entire game against Pittsburgh.
“If everything goes well this week in practice I plan to have a very long and intense game," Bosa said, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.
Bosa has had a history of injury issues throughout his career. Most recently, he was dealing with a hand injury during the preseason and actually had to receive surgery for it.
Despite this, Bosa has a notable presence on the field. In those 14 snaps, Bosa recorded two total tackles and a sack. Against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, he recorded seven combined tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.
Bosa isn’t the only player out in today’s game against the Steelers. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, linebacker Junior Colson, cornerback Tarheeb Still, running back Kimani Vidal,offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, and defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe were announced as inactive earlier today.
However, Justin Herbert is fighting through an ankle injury to lead the
Bosa has been a standout player for the Chargers ever since the team used to play in San Diego.
Selected with the third overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Bosa recorded 41 combined tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 21 quarterback hits. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Bosa has also been named to the Pro Bowl four times. In total, he has recorded 330 combined tackles, 146 quarterback hits, 69 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in 95 games for the Chargers. Hopefully, he’ll be able to return sooner rather than later.
