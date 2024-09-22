Charger Report

Chargers Officially Announce Inactives vs Steelers, Including Key WR

Jeremy Hanna

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have officially released their inactive players for today's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While it looks like quarterback Justin Herbert will start despite injury, some other big names are missing.

Here's the full list of inactives for today's game:

WR Joshua Palmer
LB Junior Colson
CB Tarheeb Still
RB Kimani Vidal
OL Jordan McFadden
DL Justin Eboigbe

Of all these players, Palmer is going to be the most missed. The Chargers are already missing DJ Chark, so losing another talented receiver isn't going to help.

