Chargers Officially Announce Inactives vs Steelers, Including Key WR
In this story:
The Los Angeles Chargers have officially released their inactive players for today's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While it looks like quarterback Justin Herbert will start despite injury, some other big names are missing.
Here's the full list of inactives for today's game:
WR Joshua Palmer
LB Junior Colson
CB Tarheeb Still
RB Kimani Vidal
OL Jordan McFadden
DL Justin Eboigbe
Of all these players, Palmer is going to be the most missed. The Chargers are already missing DJ Chark, so losing another talented receiver isn't going to help.
More Chargers: One Shocking Stat Shows Why Chargers Have Been Successful to Open NFL Season
Published