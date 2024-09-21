Chargers News: Justin Herbert's New Injury Status Will Heavily Change Outcome vs Steelers
The Chargers' final injury report ahead of their week three matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers has franchise quarterback Justin Herbert listed as questionable after he suffered a high ankle sprain against the Carolina Panthers. It was recently reported that there is growing optimism that Herbert will be available to suit up this Sunday.
The Chargers will use their pregame on Sunday to make the final decision regarding Herbert’s ability to start. The former Oregon standout’s status for Sunday will have a major impact on the Chargers’ gameplan along with the potential outcome of the game.
If Los Angeles has to start Easton Stick on Sunday, it’ll be an advantageous situation for the Steelers who field one of the best defenses in the National Football League. With Stick under center, Pittsburgh will load the box in order to limit the Chargers’ rushing attack which has looked amazing with the emergence of J.K. Dobbins.
Herberts’ ability to extend plays with his arm is going to be key if the Chargers want to keep the Steelers’ defense honest. The Mike Tomlin-led squad won't feel threatened by Stick’s ability to throw the football despite him having some experience as a starter.
The front office in Los Angeles did decide to bring in quarterback Taylor Heinicke from the Atlanta Falcons after the team signed Kirk Cousins and drafted rookie Michael Penix Jr. in the offseason. If the Chargers are without Herbert on Sunday they could elect to play Heinicke who has played a significant number of games as a starter and is probably the more polished passer compared to Stick.
With the growing expectation that Herbert will suit up on Sunday, the Chargers should not be too worried about one of their backups having to command the offense. Herbert’s availability will set the table for the Steelers gameplan as they will heavily attempt to stop the Chargers’ run-game forcing this young group of Los Angeles pass-catchers to win on the perimeter against man-to-man coverage.
Both teams look to remain undefeated as this game has the makings to be the most physical matchup of the week three NFL slate. If Herbert does start on Sunday afternoon, the biggest factor for this matchup will be which team dominates the line of scrimmage.
