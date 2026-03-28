Chargers' Uninspired Offseason Has Some Talking Another Early Playoff Exit

The Los Angeles Chargers enter 2026 seeking their third straight playoff appearance, something the franchise hasn’t done since winning the AFC West four consecutive years from 2006-2009.

That’s all well and good, but unfortunately this is a team that hasn’t won a division title since ‘09. There’s been only one Super Bowl appearance (1994), while the club’s last postseason victory came in 2018.

That latter paragraph is not loaded with positives. Neither is the fact that Ben Solak of ESPN ranked the club’s work during this free agency period dead last in the league.

Chargers may have a free-agent steal in RB Keaton Mitchell

Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (34) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not all the news was bad. Solak “loved” the addition of former Ravens’ running back Keaton Mitchell and his fit with new Chargers’ offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

“All football geeks grinned when it was reported that Mitchell, one of the fastest ball carriers in the league, joined McDaniel in Los Angeles,” said Solak. “Nobody is more creative in the running game than McDaniel, and his ability to get Mitchell the ball in space behind blockers will create easy explosives. Mitchell will not even need to pass protect, as the Chargers have Kimani Vidal for that. Good fit.”

Bolts played it extremely safe during free agency

What Solak didn’t like was the fact that the organization didn’t take advantage of its financial situation, and weren’t very aggressive when it came to adding some big names to the roster. “I didn’t love…the lack of splash. The Chargers moved very tepidly for a team without huge extensions on the horizon. None of Tuli Tuipulotu, Daiyan Henley, Tarheeb Still or Ladd McConkey is going to break the bank. The Chargers are third in 2026 cap space and fifth in 2027 cap space (via OverTheCap), but they still seem content to sit on their hands.”

Chargers took care of their own, but…

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) for a safety during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

General manager Joe Hortiz re-signed numerous veterans such as linebackers Khalil Mack and Denzel Perryman, offensive lineman Trey Pipkins and Trevor Penning, and long snapper Josh Harris. He added salary-cap casualties such as center Tyler Biadasz (Commanders) and fullback Alec Ingold (Dolphins). Blocking tight end Charlie Kolar (Ravens) was a nice addition, but there wasn’t a lot of sizzle here.

“This team had plenty of room for a three-year deal for an impactful guard,” added Solak, “but it went the (Cole) Strange route, all but guaranteeing another year of excessive shots on Justin Herbert. The funniest part: Strange’s signing will likely cancel out the fourth-round comp pick the Chargers would have otherwise received for losing Zion Johnson."

Are the Chargers doomed if they return to the playoffs?

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) celebrates his sack with linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

“They added nobody to replace Odafe Oweh,” stated Solak, “despite the huge impact he had on the defense when acquired at the deadline last year, too.” The 2025 midseason acquisition from the Ravens signed a four-year, $100 million deal with the Commanders. He totaled 7.5 sacks in 12 regular-season games with the Bolts, and added three more QB traps in the club’s ugly 16-3 wild card loss at Foxborough. Speaking of the postseason…

“I still think the Chargers are quite a good team,” said Solak, “but when they exit the AFC playoffs after getting dominated up front for the third consecutive season, I’ll point to this month as the reason.”

Ouch!