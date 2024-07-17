Chargers News: LA May Have 'Sleeper' on Offense For Fantasy Purposes
As the new NFL season gets going soon, so does the start of the fantasy football year. Fantasy football has gained much popularity in recent years and some even enjoy it more than the real games itself.
Fans are always looking for the next big thing within fantasy, hoping to stick out. It has become a tradition for fans to do a lot of research prior to drafting, in order for them to maximize the talent that they have within the team.
Every season, we see players emerge from nowhere or have people hype up certain guys before the start of the year. For the Los Angeles Chargers, they aren't expected to have too many strong candidates in fantasy this season but there is a possibility for a sleeper on offense.
Riley Thomas of FanDuel took a look at the Bolts' offensive weapons for the new season and viewed them through a fantasy lens. One player stood out and was listed as a possible sleeper within the tight-end grouping. That would be Donald Parham Jr., who is entering his fifth season with the team.
"Parham is the "sleeper" to take over this group as the fifth-year target comes off a career-high 285 receiving yards. Additionally, he's the only piece that has been on the receiving end of Herbert's targets."
With the new system in place for the Bolts, Parham Jr. could become a go-to type of player. Los Angeles is expected to prioritize the run and tight end position more under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
This could open the door for Parham Jr. to step up and become a reliable option in the offense, especially since he is familiar with quarterback Justin Herbert already. Last season, Parham Jr. posted 27 catches for 285 yards and four touchdowns.
If he could just double those numbers, his fantasy stock would go through the roof. The tight end position is a tough one for fantasy players so Parham Jr. has a great opportunity ahead of him this year.
More Chargers: LA Defense Hinges on Key Position Ahead of Training Camp