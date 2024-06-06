Chargers Picked Within Most Likely To Return To Playoffs Following 2023 Last Place Finish
Every year in the NFL, we see teams that finished in last place the year prior reach the postseason. It's almost like clockwork and for the Los Angeles Chargers, they are looking to be the next one to make this happen. According to some around the game, they have a good chance of it happening.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus listed the Chargers as one of the top teams that could have a massive turnaround this season. They were ranked as the third most likely team to make the playoffs in 2024 by winning the division after finishing in last place in 2023.
"This is where we get to the teams that only have a small chance to climb atop their division. The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West eight years in a row dating back to 2016. Tack on the fact that they’re back-to-back champions going for a three-peat, and it’s highly unlikely anyone in their division stands in their way. But, new Chargers head coach, Jim Harbaugh, has won at every level and at every stop he’s been at since his days as head coach of the San Diego Toreros. He also has one of the league's best quarterbacks in Justin Herbert to kick off his Los Angeles tenure. Head coach and quarterback mean a lot in this league, and the Chargers have two you want to bet on."
The Bolts can in ranked behind the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears, both of which do make a more compelling argument. Los Angeles plays in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs, making it tough for them to win the division.
With Justin Herbert in the mix, the Chargers will be in the mix for contention. Plus new head coach Jim Harbaugh will have the team ready to go. Los Angeles may not be a Super Bowl contender in year one but the Bolts should be much better in 2024.
