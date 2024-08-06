Chargers Players Unavailable For Full Pads Practice
With just one month until the Chargers’ first game of the season, 10 players have been reported by ESPN reporter Kris Rhim on X to not be participating in the team’s Tuesday practice.
Junior Colson, a former Michigan linebacker under Jim Harbaugh, was reported to be diagnosed with appendicitis on July 25, which resulted in the immediate removal of his appendix. It is expected that the rookie will need at least six weeks before he can return to strenuous activity. Colson, who is expected to be a starter, was the only one of the ten players able to participate in team warm-up and wear pads.
The brunt of the injuries occurred during practice on Aug. 1.
Quarterback Justin Herbert went down with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. The Pro Bowler will miss at least two weeks, but he is expected to heal in time for the regular season.
Joey Bosa reportedly stepped out of drills to head to the trainers on Thursday. He returned to practice that day but endured an apparent hand/wrist injury during the Chargers’ joint practice with the Rams on Sunday.
In addition to the two veterans, a pair of rookies were reported to be injured during Thursday’s practice. Kimani Vidal was seen going into the facility to work with a trainer. Meanwhile, Harbaugh told reporters that Ladd McConkey was “working through something”. It has not been revealed the severity of their injuries, but neither of the two practiced on Tuesday.
Two outside linemen were also sidelined at Tuesday’s practice. Trey Pipkins, an expected starter, left practice early on Saturday to work with a trainer. The details of his injury have not been specified, but he has not participated in practice since. You can read more about Pipkin's early departure from Saturday's practice here. Jamaree Salyer was reported to be down on the field for a few minutes after taking a hit from behind, but he was able to get up and work with the trainers. He also has not returned to practice since July 30.
Safety Derwin James, tight end Hayden Hurst, and wide receiver Leon Johnson were additional Chargers players reportedly not participating in Tuesday's practice. There are no details regarding their injuries.
The Chargers will begin the preseason on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks. Many of the players on this list will not be healthy in time for the game but will likely be recovered in time for the regular season.