Chargers Rookie Junior Colson Passes Physical After Undergoing Surgery
The Los Angeles Chargers are getting back a solid rookie in linebacker Junior Colson, who officially passed his physical after undergoing surgery before training camp.
According to Kris Rhim, "LB Junior Colson passed his physical. He’s been working off to the side with trainers the last two days after having surgery to remove his appendix before camp started."
Colson may have been held out of the beginning of training camp, but it sounds as if he is going to be moved along slowly to allow even more healing time. The good news is training camp has only just begun and there are three preseason games beginning the week of Aug. 8, when there is plenty of time to get valuable reps.
The Chargers drafted Colson out of Michigan with No. 69 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. It was expected that L.A. would attempt to pick some of the better talent that played under former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, and they did just that by taking Colson in the third round.
During his three seasons with Michigan, Colson secured 257 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, five passes defended, and one fumble recovery. This includes all the regular season and the bowl games that Michigan played.
Colson is already pegged to be a starter among the linebacker corps along with veterans Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Denzel Perryman, and Tuli Tuipulotu. The good news is Colson gets to learn under a "who's who" of talented pass rushers.
The hope is Colson can add to this already impressive group with his more youthful exhuberence.
The Chargers weren't exactly the worst on defense in 2023, but they need to improve in several areas. The team ranked near the middle of the pack regarding rushing yards per game. L.A. gave up 113.2 yards per game, which is not ideal
Even worse was the passing yards per game, which saw the Chargers as third worst, allowing an average of 249.8 yards per game.
A strong pass rush can help prevent opposing quarterbacks from bombing the ball down the field, and that starts with Bosa being fully healthy again. Colson can also add another element to new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's defensive attack.
Minter was also brought over from Michigan and has plenty of familiarity with Colson's abilities, and can help bring out the best from this young linebacker.