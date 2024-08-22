Exclusive: Chargers' Derwin James Talks Training With USAA and Impact Harbaugh Has Had
Derwin James Jr. of the Los Angeles Chargers has proven to be one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Recording almost 500 tackles in five seasons, James has been named to three All-Pro teams and played in three Pro Bowls.
In Whistle's "I Could Do That" series, James partnered with USAA and NFL Salute the Service to spend a day training with the US Coast Guard in San Diego, CA, and it wasn't an experience he'll forget about any time soon.
"I was just overwhelmed with everything," James told LA Sports Report. "Every time I thought I was having fun with one thing, they'd show me something else and I'd just be like, 'Wow! This is even cooler or this is even tougher than I thought.' "Everything from that whole day. From the boat chase, from meeting the people, how they treated me, everything."
During the day, James was able to participate in pursuit training, where he helped take down a boat that was evading capture, and search and rescue, where he took on the role of a person lost at sea and was rescued by helicopter. Between the two, James definitely had a favorite.
"The rescue," James immediately replied. "It had to be my favorite, just being in that water. Of course I was scared. What was in there? But I felt the safest with them around me. I was depending on them because they had the experience. I didn't have no experience in the water like that. So I was just leaning on them. If I was safe with anybody, I knew I'd be safe with the US Coast Guard."
While James was excited about the experience, there was one person who loved it even more: his three-year-old son.
"He said, 'Daddy! You're in a plane! Daddy, look! Look! Look! Dad, you jumped! You're in the plane," James shared with a big smile on his face. "Him seeing it, it was cool for him, too. Of course, he didn't get to see me on the chase but he got to see me on the rescue, for sure."
More than anything, the experience caused James to reflect on how a good leader is often a good follower, something he sees in the Chargers organization.
"I feel like it's great leaders that are open, that are listening," James said. "It's guys who, before, done it their way. And, you know, pros are pros. But it's leaders that know their way works, but they're sacrificing it for the team. And I feel like that's the difference and that ultimately is going to help us in the long run."
More Chargers: Los Angeles Waives Safety to Make Room for DL Teair Tart