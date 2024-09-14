Former Jim Harbaugh Coach, Now Panthers DC, Won't Be Surprised by Chargers Gameplan Sunday
The Los Angeles Chargers started their campaign in the new Jim Harbaugh era 1-0 after dominating the Las Vegas Raiders 22-10. Running back J.K Dobbins and the newly retooled Chargers offensive line were impressive as they dominated the trenches.
Dobbins would notch 10 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown as they ran Las Vegas out of SoFi Stadium. The Chargers will look to go 2-0 this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers who look to bounce back after a disastrous week one showing against the New Orleans Saints.
In their season opener, the Chargers looked like a completely different football team as they were the most physically imposing they have ever been on both sides of the football. The drafting of Notre Dame tackle, Joe Alt looks to be one of the best draft-day decisions since the Chargers added Justin Herbert in 2020. Not only did Los Angeles look impressive in the run game, but the lack of defensive pressure that Herbert dealt with in the pocket was a breath of fresh air.
The Chargers' defense was stout as well as they held the Raiders to only 10 points. A complete game on both sides of the football by the Chargers was exciting to see after dealing with so many glaring holes over the last couple of years. This first impression made by the Harbaugh-led team was promising as the areas that looked most improved were weaknesses previously.
In a matchup against the Panthers who seem like they will be competing for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Los Angeles should breeze past them to get to 2-0. Carolina's defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero did say to reporters on Thursday that he does know what to expect from Harbaugh and his team this Sunday.
“You just know that Jim's teams - that's gonna be an organizational decision in how they play, starting up front on both sides of the ball. Being physical, running the football, and so it's not gonna be a surprise to us what's going to happen on Sunday. We have to be ready for it."
Evero spent time with Harbaugh as a member of the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff so he does have first-hand experience with the brand of football that the Chargers' head man wants to play. Unfortunately for Evero, the Panthers do not possess the level of talent needed in order to beat the Chargers on Sunday.
