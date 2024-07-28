Jim Harbaugh Shows He's Right at Home With Chargers During Training Camp
As the Los Angeles Chargers get set for the new season, new head coach Jim Harbaugh has been the talk of the town. Harbaugh takes over for former head coach Brandon Staley and the energy in the building has been electric since he was hired.
Harbaugh comes to the Bolts after winning the College Football Playoff with the Michigan Wolverines. He brings a new sense of direction to the Chargers and a winning attitude.
Los Angeles made Harbaugh the priority for themselves following the end of the season and luckily were able to land him. He helps put the Bolts back on the map and gives them real credibility going forward.
The veteran coach was captured having a lot of fun at the Chargers training camp opening day. He was engaging with the fans that were in attendance and just seemed like he fit in very well with the entire organization.
Harbaugh has been around the game of football for some time now but he still has a passion for it. His excitement each day rubs off onto his players and creates a strong culture within each locker room that he is running.
With star players on both sides of the ball, the Bolts have the potential to be a surprise sleeper this season. They hold an easier schedule and will look to take advantage of that fact in the journey for the postseason.
Harbaugh has seen success almost everywhere he has coached so the Chargers are hoping for more of the same. It may take some time for the Bolts to fully get acclimated to what Harbaugh wants to do but the end goal is sustained success moving forward.
