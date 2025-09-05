Los Angeles Chargers' legendary RB named to distinguished list
The Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of legends to fondly remember from the past. However, they're mostly from their time in San Diego. One of them is Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, the Bolts' first-round pick in 2001.
Tomlinson was truly an other-worldly running back, a dual-threat weapon that opposing defenses just couldn't stop. In nine seasons with the Chargers, Tomlinson rushed for 12,490 yards and 138 touchdowns, while going for nearly 4,000 yards through the air and another 15 scores.
Tomlinson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, encapsulating his illustrious career. In Bleacher Report's NFL All-Quarter Century Team, Tomlinson was listed as the 1st Team running back.
"LaDainian Tomlinson was everything a team could want in a dual-threat runner/receiver. With five Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pro selections, one MVP, more than 13,000 rushing yards and nearly 5,000 receiving yards on his resume, Tomlinson was one of the most electric offensive weapons the league has ever seen."
His 2006 MVP season will go down as one of the greatest individual performances in history. Tomlinson rushed for 1,815 yards and a ridiculous 28 touchdowns while averaging 113.4 yards per game.
LT will forever go down as one of the greatest Chargers ever. It's good to see him still receiving recognition in 2025.
