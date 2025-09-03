Charger Report

3 key storylines to follow ahead of Chargers season opener vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers start their regular season on Friday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are three storylines to follow ahead of the game.

Tyler Reed

The Los Angeles Chargers logo at SoFi Stadium.
The Los Angeles Chargers logo at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday in the team's 2025 regular season opener.

Fans are in for a pivotal AFC West matchup, one in which the Chargers have lost a game for since the game is in Brazil.

Getting past all of that, here are three key storylines fans should be following as we get closer and closer to kickoff.

RELATED: Najee Harris’ surprise Week 1 status impacts Omarion Hampton’s outlook for Chargers

1. Najee Harris Health

All signs are pointing toward running back Najee Harris being 100% for Friday's game. If the Chargers have a fully healthy backfield, the Chiefs may be in for a surprise with the potential of the Los Angeles run game.

2. Location

It's safe to say no one is thrilled about this game taking place in Brazil but the NFL. Being a game that is taking place in a different country could change everything for both teams. Will the long travel change everything about how this game is played?

RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh has some thoughts on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

3. Super Bowl Hangover?

The last time the Chiefs were on the field, the team suffered an ugly loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

RELATED: Chargers head to Brazil as early underdogs vs. Chiefs in Week 1 NFL betting odds

Is the Chiefs' dynasty dead? There's a chance that it is on life support, which means the Chargers have the perfect opportunity to kick their rival while they're down.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers' Justin Herbert catches some national shade in NFL season preview

LeBron James just gave Ladd McConkey a huge endorsement

Los Angeles Chargers Week 1 top prop bets vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News