3 key storylines to follow ahead of Chargers season opener vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday in the team's 2025 regular season opener.
Fans are in for a pivotal AFC West matchup, one in which the Chargers have lost a game for since the game is in Brazil.
Getting past all of that, here are three key storylines fans should be following as we get closer and closer to kickoff.
1. Najee Harris Health
All signs are pointing toward running back Najee Harris being 100% for Friday's game. If the Chargers have a fully healthy backfield, the Chiefs may be in for a surprise with the potential of the Los Angeles run game.
2. Location
It's safe to say no one is thrilled about this game taking place in Brazil but the NFL. Being a game that is taking place in a different country could change everything for both teams. Will the long travel change everything about how this game is played?
3. Super Bowl Hangover?
The last time the Chiefs were on the field, the team suffered an ugly loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Is the Chiefs' dynasty dead? There's a chance that it is on life support, which means the Chargers have the perfect opportunity to kick their rival while they're down.
