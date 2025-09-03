Charger Report

Chargers' Justin Herbert no longer Top 10 QB according to NFL insider

In The Athletic's first QB rankings of the 2025 season, the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert has dipped to No. 13.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh plans to win the AFC West with a Top 5 defense. But he can do it without at Top quarterback?

He'll have to, at least according to NFL insider Jeff Howe. In The Athletic's first quarterback rankings of the 2025 season, he has the Chargers' Justin Herbert ranked outside the Top 10, at No. 13. Ouch.

Difficult to imagine Herbert being much better than last season, when he started all 17 games, threw for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He will, however, have to perform without the protection of Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater, who suffered a season-ending injury in training camp.

Despite that productive season, Herbert finished last season ranked No. 13 as well.

But there is a still a huge gap between him and the best quarterback in the AFC West: Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs' star comes in at No. 3, behind only reigning MVP Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Herbert gets an immediate chance to close that gap on Mahomes, as the Chargers kick off the season Friday night in Brazil against the Chiefs.

Ranked behind Mahomes and Herbert among division quarterbacks are Geno Smith of the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 17 and the Denver Broncos' Bo Nix at 20.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh (left) talks with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh (left) talks with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

