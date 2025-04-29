Chargers linked to 3-time Pro Bowl pass rusher to help Khalil Mack
The Los Angeles Chargers did manage to find a potentially major steal at edge rusher in the NFL draft, selecting South Carolina's Kyle Kennard in the fourth round.
However, there is no question the Chargers could still use another veteran presence alongside of Khalil Mack in their front seven, especially after cutting ties with Joey Bosa earlier this offseason.
While the free-agent market has mostly dried up, there are still some intriguing names remaining, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has linked Los Angeles to one of them: Za'Darius Smith.
"Smith should draw the most interest from teams that believe they can win now and already have one established sack artist on the edge," Knox wrote.
The Chargers certainly fit that bill.
While Smith is aging, he actually enjoyed a terrific season in 2024, rattling off 35 tackles and nine sacks while splitting time between the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.
The three-time Pro Bowler was once one of the most prolific sack artists in football, posting three double-digit sack campaigns from 2019 through 2022, and it's important to note that he played just one game in 2021 due to injury. Smith topped out at 13.5 sacks in 2019.
Los Angeles was able to rack up 46 sacks last season, but there is no question that it can stand to add some more pass-rushing depth. Not only did the Bolts part ways with Bosa, but they also allowed breakout defensive tackle Poona Ford to walk via free agency.
Smith isn't the flashiest player anymore, but he is still productive and would definitely provide Mack with some significant assistance.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
ESPN's fun facts reveal why Chargers' Omarion Hampton could destroy AFC West
Los Angeles Chargers hit for 'redundant' showing in 2025 NFL draft
Is the biggest Chargers UDFA about to attempt an NFL position change?
Chargers wasted no time announcing a massive undrafted free-agent class
Chargers get props for making one of the best value picks of 2025 NFL draft