Chargers get props for making one of the best value picks of 2025 NFL draft
The Los Angeles Chargers came away with nine new players over the course of the three-day 2025 NFL draft, but one of those selections in particular stands out in the eyes of an analyst.
That selection is fourth-round edge rusher Kyle Kennard, who was taken with the No. 125 overall pick on Day 3. At the very least, the Chargers needed more depth in 2025 and a future starting option, two things Kennard could provide.
USA TODAY's Ayrton Ostly lauded the Chargers for their pick of Kennard in the fourth round, with the analyst calling it one of the best value selections on Day 3. Here's his thoughts on the pick.
"Kennard was the Chargers' first pick on Day 3 and he makes for a perfect fit in the defense at a position of need," Ostly wrote. "His high-motor demeanor and long frame will make for a good fit in the Chargers' pass-rush needy defense. He could be an impact player as a rookie."
Kennard wasn't as highly-touted as some other edge rushers, but analysts like The Draft Network's Keith Sanchez had a Day 2 grade on him, so the Chargers grabbing him in the fourth round makes Kennard a good value based on that projection.
Over five collegiate seasons, Kennard tallied 24 sacks, but he saved his best for last with a personal best 11.5 sacks in 2024. Kennard is considered an explosive defender who sports a high motor and impressive toughness, per Sanchez.
The Chargers have a solid edge rush group going into 2025 with Khalil Mack re-signing and Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu under contract. However, the team also cut Joey Bosa and both Mack and Dupree are on one-year deals, so the future is a bit murky when it comes to the group beyond this coming season.
Kennard will be able to develop without much pressure in 2025 while serving as a depth piece. Hopefully, he'll be ready to step into a starting role by 2026, which would solve what could be a huge issue for Los Angeles.
