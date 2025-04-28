Los Angeles Chargers hit for 'redundant' showing in 2025 NFL draft
The Los Angeles Chargers made an unexpected move in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft when they took North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton at No. 22 overall. Hampton is well worth the selection, but L.A. just signed Najee Harris this offseason.
Harris isn't exactly a dominant back, but he's run for at least 1,000 yards all four seasons of his career, which is why running back wasn't atop the watch list for the Chargers.
MORE: Chargers, Browns trade gets final results in 2025 NFL draft
Of course, Harris is only signed for one season, and there's a chance he was only signed as insurance in case they couldn't land a better alternative. Still, USA Today's Nate Davis doesn't understand the move, calling the two backs "redundant," leading to a C+ grade for the draft.
"Nothing wrong with amassing quality depth. But what if it’s overly redundant? First-round RB Omarion Hampton might not need long to displace fellow banger Najee Harris, but would a back like Henderson have provided a better change-of-pace option? Second-round WR Tre Harris is a nice player but not the deep threat this passing game seemingly needs. Outside corner and tight end remain open questions." — Davis, USA Today
Davis doesn't have an issue with the Chargers selecting a running back, or having two capable options. Instead, he's calling it redundant since they're both bruising backs and asking if perhaps TreVeyon Henderson would have been a better option since he's more of a burner who catches the ball out of the backfield extremely well.
As is always the case, no one will care about grades if it all works out. In the end, it's likely to work out since Hampton is the exact type of back Jim Harbaugh can find success with.
