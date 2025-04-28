Charger Report

Chargers wasted no time announcing a massive undrafted free-agent class

Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers were as businesslike as it gets during and after the 2025 NFL draft. 

After navigating a double-digit list of picks that included an aggressive trade up during the draft, the Chargers quickly announced a near-20-prospect list of undrafted free agent signings, too. 

  • TeRah Edwards, DL, Illinois
  • Josh Fuga, DL, Virginia Tech
  • Luke Grimm, WR, Kansas
  • Kylan Guidry, OLB, Western Kentucky
  • Nash Jones, G, Texas State
  • Jaylen Jones, S, Virginia Tech
  • Josh Kaltenberger, C, Maryland
  • Stevo Klotz, TE, Iowa State
  • Jordan Oladokun, CB, Bowling Green State
  • Myles Purchase, CB, Iowa State
  • Garmon Randolph, OLB, Baylor
  • Nikko Reed, CB, Oregon
  • Eric Rogers, CB, Rutgers
  • Raheim Sanders, RB, South Carolina
  • Corey Stewart, T, Purdue
  • DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Florida State
  • Savion Washington, T, Syracuse
  • Marlowe Wax, LB, Syracuse


While many teams take days to confirm even a handful of college free agent additions, the Chargers simply had a massive list ready to go essentially right after the draft. 

There are some notable names there, like the quarterback project and a wide receiver with some notable upside


Arguably more notable, though, is the fact the Chargers are such a hot destination for free agents. Prospects and their reps choose teams that give them a best path to a roster spot and the Chargers’ roster reset over the last two years – and Harbaugh’s culture – are clearly appealing. 

Uiagalelei
Melina Myers-Imagn Images

