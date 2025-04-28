Chargers wasted no time announcing a massive undrafted free-agent class
Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers were as businesslike as it gets during and after the 2025 NFL draft.
After navigating a double-digit list of picks that included an aggressive trade up during the draft, the Chargers quickly announced a near-20-prospect list of undrafted free agent signings, too.
The list provided by the Chargers:
- TeRah Edwards, DL, Illinois
- Josh Fuga, DL, Virginia Tech
- Luke Grimm, WR, Kansas
- Kylan Guidry, OLB, Western Kentucky
- Nash Jones, G, Texas State
- Jaylen Jones, S, Virginia Tech
- Josh Kaltenberger, C, Maryland
- Stevo Klotz, TE, Iowa State
- Jordan Oladokun, CB, Bowling Green State
- Myles Purchase, CB, Iowa State
- Garmon Randolph, OLB, Baylor
- Nikko Reed, CB, Oregon
- Eric Rogers, CB, Rutgers
- Raheim Sanders, RB, South Carolina
- Corey Stewart, T, Purdue
- DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Florida State
- Savion Washington, T, Syracuse
- Marlowe Wax, LB, Syracuse
RELATED: 2025 NFL draft grade roundup: Chargers mid-round picks steal the show
While many teams take days to confirm even a handful of college free agent additions, the Chargers simply had a massive list ready to go essentially right after the draft.
There are some notable names there, like the quarterback project and a wide receiver with some notable upside.
RELATED: Chargers shock by giving 6'9" former basketball star a shot after 2025 NFL draft
Arguably more notable, though, is the fact the Chargers are such a hot destination for free agents. Prospects and their reps choose teams that give them a best path to a roster spot and the Chargers’ roster reset over the last two years – and Harbaugh’s culture – are clearly appealing.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers land one of 'best' undrafted free agents in 33-TD All-SEC playmaker
Chargers to sign underrated undrafted free agent to spice up WR room
Chargers' sign first UDFA -- a big-armed signal caller looking for a place to shine
Chargers, Browns trade gets final results in 2025 NFL draft
Analyst apparently feels Chargers have slammed the door on Keenan Allen