Chargers' exciting draft pick made possible by AFC West rival's epic flub
The Los Angeles Chargers landed quite the playmaker with the 22nd overall pick of the NFL Draft, selecting North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.
The Chargers' path to Hampton was made possible by the Denver Broncos completely messing up two spots ahead of them, as they selected Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron when the entire world knew they needed a halfback.
The Broncos already have Patrick Surtain II in their backfield, and while Barron certainly has the potential to become a lockdown corner himself, the fact that Denver passed on a much more obvious need for another cornerback is certainly strange.
But hey, Los Angeles has reaped the benefits of the Broncos' error.
Hampton is coming off of a spectacular 2024 campaign in which he racked up 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He also hauled in 38 receptions for 373 yards and a couple of scores.
The 22-year-old was widely viewed as the second-best running back in the class behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, and the Chargers were able to nab him.
Of course, one make the argument that Los Angeles should have actually gone with a wide receiver over Hampton, considering that the Bolts desperately need to add more weapons in the aerial attack for Justin Herbert, but Hampton was unquestionably one of the most talented offensive players on the draft board overall.
The Chargers did sign Najee Harris in free agency, but the addition of Hampton should provide them with one heck of a backfield duo in 2025.
Meanwhile, the Broncos will have to look for a halfback on Day 2.
