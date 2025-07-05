Chargers' signing already a cut candidate which highlights glaring mistake
The Los Angeles Chargers allowed breakout defensive tackle Poona Ford to walk in free agency, which resulted in the Chargers trying to fix the hole on the interior by adding Naquan Jones and Da'Shawn Hand on the open market.
However, neither player really makes up for the loss of Ford, and to put things into perspective, Jason Reed of Bolt Beat has already labeled Jones a cut candidate heading into training camp.
"Teair Tart, Da'Shawn Hand, Otito Ogbonnia, Justin Eboigbe and Jamaree Caldwell are all ahead of Jones on the depth chart," Reed wrote. "Carrying five interior defensive linemen is not completely out of the realm of possibility, and if the Chargers carry a sixth, the spot could go to someone else."
Jones spent the 2024 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals, playing in 12 games and registering 27 tackles and three sacks. His advanced numbers were mediocre, at best, as he posted a 63.2 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
Contrast that with Ford, who recorded 39 tackles, three sacks, an interception and five passes defended last season while tallying an elite 85.1 overall grade. That ranked fifth among 219 qualifying defensive tackles.
The Los Angeles Rams swooped in and signed Ford to a three-year, $27.6 million contract, a deal the Chargers absolutely could have afforded with all of their cap space.
Instead, the Bolts decided to let Ford walk, aiming to try and patch things up with bubble gum rather than simply rolling with what worked in helping the Chargers boast one of the NFL's best defenses last year.
We'll see if LA's decision to say goodbye to Ford comes back to bite them.
