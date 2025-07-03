Predicting Los Angeles Chargers first-time Pro Bowlers in 2025
The Los Angeles Chargers had a successful first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh, going 11-6. Unfortunately, they didn't make the splash they hoped for in the playoffs, losing in the Wild Card Round to the Houston Texans.
This year, their focus is on getting past Round 1, and they've added a lot of talent to help them achieve that goal.
With several younger players being asked to take on more responsibility, there could be a few first-time Pro Bowlers. Here's a look at the three Chargers most likely to make their first appearance.
Joe Alt, OT
A member of the PFWA All-Rookie Team, Joe Alt led AFC tackles in Pro Bowl votes. However, those votes only account for one-third of the selection process, and he was ultimately left off. With a full season under his belt, he should be able to prove worthy of a spot.
Daiyan Henley, LB
After recording 16 tackles as a rookie in 2023, Daiyan Henley emerged as a star in 2024. The second-year pro led the team with 147 tackles but was snubbed from the Pro Bowl. If he continues to grow as a player, it will become increasingly difficult to keep him out of the Pro Bowl.
Ladd McConkey, WR
Los Angeles needed someone to step up as their top receiver in 2024, and Ladd McConkey answered the call. He shattered their rookie records with 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns.
That wasn't enough to get him in the Pro Bowl, but like the others on this list, another full season under his belt will help his reputation — and production — grow.
