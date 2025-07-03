Chargers reunited with the wrong player and it's painfully obvious
Heading into the offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers knew they had to plug their massive hole at wide receiver, as they really didn't have any dependable options behind Ladd McConkey in 2024.
Yes, Quentin Johnston put up decent numbers, but his drops and his inconsistency put a damper on what could have been a breakout campaign for the former first-round pick.
As a result, many expected the Chargers to either spend big in free agency or swing a blockbuster trade. However, both Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin — the top two receivers on the market — re-signed with their respective teams, and Los Angeles passed on trades for both D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens.
What did the Chargers do? Well, they reunited with Mike Williams, even though the 30-year-old managed just 21 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown between two clubs last season. And what haven't they done? Completed their reunion tour by also bringing back Keenan Allen.
For some inexplicable reason, Los Angeles chose Williams — who hasn't been productive since 2022 as a result of an ACL tear he suffered in 2023 — over Allen, who still posted 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven scores with the Chicago Bears last year.
And you know what else? Williams was already dealing with an undisclosed injury in offseason workouts, further putting their decision to sign him — and not Allen — in doubt.
The Bolts could have easily just signed both receivers if they were interested in bringing the band back together. They certainly have the cap room for it, and it seems hard to imagine that the 33-year-old Allen is looking to break the bank with a lucrative multi-year contract.
Chances are, Allen could be had on an affordable one-year deal, and he has already said that he would like to return to LA.
So, what are the Chargers waiting for? Are they really so confident in Williams? Are they going to be heavily relying on rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith? Do they think Johnston will finally break through after a couple of rough seasons to begin his NFL tenure?
If Los Angeles signed Allen but preferred to stay away from Williams at this stage of his career, that would be understandable. But the team's choice to do it vice versa is beyond strange.
