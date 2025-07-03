Jim Harbaugh's seriousness about helping Justin Herbert questioned
The idea the Los Angeles Chargers should pull off a reunion with Keenan Allen isn’t exactly a new one.
Well before last season even ended, Chargers fans were eyeballing the idea because Allen was in the process of mostly flopping with the Chicago Bears, his first non-Chargers team as a pro. That, and Justin Herbert’s non-Ladd McConkey weapons were flailing badly despite a playoff berth.
Allen seemed to hint at a return to the Chargers at one point, but that went up in flames a little bit when it was Mike Williams the team brought back in free agency before drafting Tre Harris in the second round.
Even so, the calendar has turned to June and CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin has again suggested the reunion:
“If we're going to include a potential Cooper-Raiders reunion, then we almost certainly have to give credence to the possibility of Allen going back to the Bolts. After all, his former running mate Mike Williams did exactly that this offseason. Los Angeles did invest an early-round pick in Tre Harris as a speed complement to route-running savant Ladd McConkey, but if Jim Harbaugh is serious about making Justin Herbert's supporting cast the best it can be, why not welcome Allen back in a secondary role? Cooper also has ties here, previously working with receivers coach Sanjay Lal when he first played for the Dallas Cowboys.”
While Allen coming back as depth, especially if there’s a summer injury or two, would make sense, it still feels like an incredible longshot.
These Chargers, after all, have had shots at big names like DK Metcalf this offseason already and passed. Even at a position like cornerback, they could’ve gone all-in on a Jalen Ramsey trade or big free agent, instead opting to stick with the young core of Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart.
Meaning, the Chargers are much more likely to lean on rookies like Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith now that Williams has come back to solidify a specific need in the formations, never mind the role as a stable veteran presence.
