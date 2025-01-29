Chargers' vastly underrated contributor listed as a top bargain-bin free agent
Speaking to media during his lockerroom cleanout, Elijiah Molden had some telling words about his season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
"This is the most fun year playing football since my freshman year of high school when my older brother was on varsity."- Elijiah Molden, Los Angles Chargers, DB
A sentiment that the Chargers would likely echo about Molden. A third-round pick for the Tennesee Titans in 2021, Molden came to Los Angeles for a seventh-rounder just a week before the season began -- a late attempt to do anything to bolster a secondary that struggled in 2023.
Molden delivered with his best season yet as a pro, notching 75 tackles and four interceptions while starting 12 games at safety for a Charger defense that become one of the best in the NFL. A performance that earned Molden PFF's Most Improved Charger nod from PFF's Thomas Valentine.
Valentine wasn't the only one to notice as The Bleacher Reports Alex Kay recently had Molden as his 7th highest Bargin-Bin Free Agent Who Can Solve Roster Issues in 2025.
Unfortunately, Molden suffered a broken fibula in Week 15. However, judging by the flowers both Kay and Valentine are giving him, expect Elijah Molden to be a sought-after free agent for a team that needs a secondary fix. Or, maybe, the Chargers will hold onto him. He certainly gave them reasons.
