Chargers might want to consider reunion with top NFL cut candidate
The Los Angeles Chargers will retool the offensive side of the ball around Justin Herbert this offseason with ample cap space and through many avenues, be it free agency, the draft, or even trades.
How about a reunion with a former weapon who might be on the cutting block elsewhere, though?
After all, one has to wonder if Austin Ekeler might be on his way out the door with the Washington Commanders after just one season. As Bleacher Report pointed out recently, those Commanders could free up $3.5 million in cap space by moving on from the veteran running back.
Ekeler left the Chargers in free agency one offseason ago amid the Jim Harbaugh rebuild. But Harbaugh’s massive praise for Ekeler hinted at a desire to keep him in town – at the right price.
“If things go well, it’s going to be because of guys like Austin Ekeler and the players,” Harbaugh said last February, according to the Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi. “I like Austin Ekeler. We’re going to have a huge emphasis on the run game, and we gotta block better up front. He’s a tremendous back and we’d love to have him on the team next year.”
Ekeler will turn 30 this offseason and his contractual demands will take a hit as a result if he reaches the open market again. He totaled more than 700 yards with four touchdowns on the ground and through the air over 12 games last year, though, and would still have a role as a receiving back in the Chargers’ offense.
If the price is right, maybe it happens. The Chargers have to worry about J.K. Dobbins heading to free agency and Gus Edwards heading into the final year of his contract. Ekeler could be a bridge that lets them pour major resources into other positions.
