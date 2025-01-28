Chargers named top landing spot for Chiefs star playmaker
It is abundantly clear that the Los Angeles Chargers need to add more playmakers for quarterback Justin Herbert, and the good news is they have the cap room to make some things happen.
The Chargers have been linked to Tee Higgins at the top of the free-agent market, but they could also explore some cheaper options that could still make an impact.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has identified a potential fit for Los Angeles, naming the Chargers the top fit for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.
"With Jim Harbaugh at the helm and coming off a playoff berth in his first season in Los Angeles, the Chargers can provide Hopkins with just that," Cameron wrote. "Justin Herbert remains one of the game’s most effective passers, having earned the third-highest PFF passing grade in the NFL in 2024, and has shown a penchant for elevating the play of veteran receivers around him."
Hopkins may not be the same All-Pro threat he once was, but he still had a productive 2024 campaign between the Tennessee Titans and the Chiefs, catching 56 passes for 610 yards and five touchdowns.
Of course, one must wonder if the 32-year-old can still produce at a high level heading into 2025, and there is no doubt that Los Angeles needs a strong performer alongside of Ladd McConkey.
Hopkins would represent a great fallback option if the Bolts miss out on some of the best receivers available, and he could also serve as a potential auxiliary piece if the Chargers land someone like Higgins and want to bring in another weapon.
But if Los Angeles signs Hopkins and does nothing else to address its receiver room, Chargers fans probably won't be very happy.
