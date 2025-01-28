Chargers predicted to replace Khalil Mack with dynamic defender
The Los Angeles Chargers will face a major decision with Khalil Mack this offseason, as they will have to decide whether or not they want to re-sign the aging edge rusher.
Of course, the ball is not entirely in the Chargers' court, as Mack himself could decide to play elsewhere.
In the event that Mack departs, Los Angeles will have a gaping hole to fill, and while it is slated to have massive cap room to sign free agents, it may have to turn to the NFL Draft in order to most properly address the void that Mack would leave.
Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus recently put together a new mock draft, and he has the Chargers selecting Marshall Thundering Herd edge rusher Mike Green at No. 22.
"Green would inject some youth into the Chargers' edge room and is the only edge defender in college football over the past two years who earned 90.0-plus PFF grades as a pass-rusher and a run defender," Chadwick wrote.
Green didn't play for a power-four school, but he was unquestionably one of he most dominant defenders in college football this past season.
In 2024, he led the nation with 17 sacks while also racking up 84 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, a couple of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Green actually began his career at Virginia in 2021, but transferred to Marshall in order to get more playing time.
The star pass rusher tallied 43 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2023 before truly breaking out this past year.
If the Chargers do lose Mack in free agency, Green would definitely be a very viable replacement.
