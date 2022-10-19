Skip to main content

Chargers Injury Roundup: Updates on K Dustin Hopkins, WR Keenan Allen, RB Joshua Kelley and TE Donald Parham Jr.

Brandon Staley provides injury updates following the Chargers' Week 6 win.

The Chargers defeated the Broncos 19-16 on Monday Night Football in Week 6, but it didn’t come without experiencing a few more injuries.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins injured his hamstring early in the second quarter following an extra point attempt, but gutted through his remaining four field goal kicks for the rest of the contest.

Hopkins hit the game-winning 39-yard field goal in overtime, but the Chargers will be faced with moving forward without their kicker for the next two-to-four weeks. They'll turn to Taylor Bertolet to serve as the team's kicker while Hopkins is sidelined.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen missed his fifth consecutive game this week with a hamstring injury, but has made gradual process over the last couple days. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday that “you can expect him to work back into practice" as it pertains to Allen's involvement throughout the week.

Running back Joshua Kelley played just two snaps before leaving the game with a knee injury. After further examination, Kelley suffered an MCL sprain and is expected to miss two-to-four weeks.

The Chargers will let rookie Isaiah Spiller and second-year player Larry Rountree battle it out throughout the week before determining who will be the No. 3 running back on game days.

Tight end Donald Parham Jr. got shaken up after a play in the fourth quarter. Staley announced Tuesday that Parham has entered concussion protocol.

“We were on top of it last night. We’ll make sure that we take our time," Staley said of Parham's concussion. "I think that we have the advantage of the bye week coming up here, and we’ll make sure that we take full advantage of whatever time frame is needed for him to feel his best.”

Will Clapp, who made the start at center against the Broncos as Corey Linsley was absent from the game with food poisoning, also suffered a quad contusion. It's believed to not be too serious as Clapp will work into practice this week.

Linsley was back in the team facility on Tuesday and is progress well.

“He was able to get his hydration and diet where it needs to be," Staley said of Linsley. "He got a little bit of a modified lift in this morning. We’ll work him back into practice this week.”

