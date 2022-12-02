Chargers Offense to be Short-Handed in Week 13 Clash Against Raiders

COSTA MESA – The Chargers will be without three important pieces to their offense when they take the field at Allegiant Stadium Sunday in Las Vegas.

Wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle), center Corey Linsley (concussion) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) have all been ruled out.

Williams will miss his second consecutive game, after reaggravating his ankle in the Week 11 showdown against the Chiefs. He didn’t practice at all this week, but went through stretching and did minimal work with team trainers off to the side.

“Progressing," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said regarding Williams' ankle injury. "I don’t know if you guys saw him out there, but he is doing better each day. Not going to make it in this game, but I still consider him day-to-day. He’s working hard. I like where he is at.”

Linsley, who exited last weeks game after suffering a head injury, remains in concussion protocol, which will hold him out of action for the third time this season. He too was listed as a non-participant throughout the duration of this week's practices.

Pipkins, who's dealt with an MCL sprain since Week 5, playing through the injury for all but one game, reaggravated it last week when a player rolled up on him from behind at the end of a play. Pipkins has observed practice this week, but didn’t participate.

With Linsley and Pipkins sidelined, the Chargers will go with Will Clapp at center and Foster Sarell at right tackle. Sarell will make his second start of the season facing one of the top edge rushers in the NFL, lining up across Maxx Crosby, who's totaled 10.5 sacks in 11 games.

Sarell's first start came three weeks ago against the 49ers, where he held Nick Bosa to one sack and five pressures. The Chargers used a steady diet of chip blockers then, and it's safe to assume they'll do the same this weekend.

They also ruled linebacker Drue Tranquill, defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko and safety Nasir Adderley as questionable.

Tranquill and Fehoko appeared on the injury report Friday with an illness, but Staley believes they'll be able to play in the game.

“It’s just a 24-hour whatever," Staley said of Tranquill and Fehoko's illness. "Had chills and stuff like that.”

Adderley, who missed last week's game with a thumb injury, has made progress this week and will play despite his game designation. He was held out of last week's game after injuring his thumb, which also impacted the middle part of his hand, preventing him from being able to make a fist.

Adderley was limited in practice twice this week before be upgraded to a full participant on Friday. He had a club on his hand during Wednesday's practice, but Staley says he'll wear something less restrictive during the game.

“No, he will have a full hand," Staley said of not using the club that Adderley had in practice. "There’s just going to be something on his thumb.”

Kickoff between the Chargers (6-5) and Raiders (4-7) is slated for 1:25 pm PT on Dec. 4 at Allegiant Stadium.

