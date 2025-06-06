NFL insider argues Chargers' overlooked free-agent signing could key playoff run
The Los Angeles Chargers made two additions to the secondary this offseason. They brought over former Carolina Panthers corner Donte Jackson, as well as Benjamin St-Juste, formerly of the Washington Commanders. While Jackson is expected to be the team's No. 1 corner, St-Juste is looking at a depth role for now.
It's certainly a low risk, high reward type of signing, at St-Juste struggled in his last few seasons with the Commanders. The former third round pick is hoping to have a fresh start in Los Angeles, in a role where pressure won't be on him right away.
But could St-Juste become a key contributor for the Bolts down the line? Bill Barnwell of ESPN believes he can make an impact later on in the season for the Chargers.
"St-Juste won't have a guaranteed starting role with Hart and Still returning. L.A. also signed Donte Jackson to a two-year, $13 million deal, which should bump him ahead of St-Juste on the depth chart as training camp begins. St-Juste could end the season as a key starter on a potential playoff team or buried in a fourth or fifth cornerback spot. I'd argue he has more upside than most of the other cornerback signings this offseason."
The 27-year-old corner has great size at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. The Chargers helped Kristian Fulton land a $20 million contract with the rival Chiefs after his breakout season in 2024. Could the same happen for St-Juste?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
NFL analyst pumps the brakes on Chargers' Justin Herbert-Ladd McConkey hype train
Chargers starting lineup prediction has one major surprise at wide receiver
Chargers fans urged not to panic over Rashawn Slater absence right now
Why is this studly Chargers weapon being completely ignored?
Justin Herbert disrespected in FOX Sports' 2020 NFL Draft top players list
RELATED: Chargers should avoid a blockbuster trade for this one specific weapon
RELATED: Chargers 2025 starting lineup prediction features small upset