Cowboys targeting Chargers as get-right game for George Pickens

The Los Angeles Chargers have surged back to the forefront of the playoff conversation in recent weeks, in large part because Jesse Minter’s defense has started to take off again.

But the Chargers haven’t shied away from the idea that the Dallas Cowboys present one of the best offenses they’ve played all season when they battle in Week 16.

Those Cowboys might be at the brink of playoff elimination, but they’ve got Dak Prescott at quarterback and major weapons like wide receiver George Pickens.

Now, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has circled the Chargers in red as a means to get Pickens back going while they make a push down the stretch.

Chargers-Cowboys spotlights George Pickens

George Pickens has fewer than 40 yards receiving three times this season, including the past two weeks. Cowboys have lost all 3 games.

I think pass protection has been a contributing factor here and throughout the passing game in the losses to Detroit and Minnesota. https://t.co/BSieGve6L7 — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) December 19, 2025

The Chargers quietly boast one of the best sets of cover corners in the NFL.

Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still were fifth-round steals last year. Free-agent addition Donte Jackson has quietly enjoyed a strong season. Even Benjamin St-Juste has enjoyed success in Minter’s scheme.

Pickens is a different sort of beast, though, and one the Cowboys aren’t going to go away from. Instead, they hope motion pre-snap messes up the Chargers.

“We’re never going to do that,” Schottenheimer said. “Move him around a little bit more. I think, we move CeeDee more than George but you’ll see us move George around a little bit more.”

And the Cowboys say this has been one of the best weeks to date for Pickens.

“(Pickens is) a great talent and we’ve got to get him going,” Schottenheimer said. “I think the thing for me has been having a really good week of prep. I think he had one of the best practice days of the year yesterday. I think that’s important."

Pickens has 81 catches on 120 targets for 1,212 yards and eight scores over the first 14 games of his Cowboys tenure. But he’s had 88, 37 and 33 yards with zero touchdowns over his last three outings, two of those Cowboys losses.

Luckily for the Chargers? Life in the AFC West with the likes of Patrick Mahomes means they’re more than accustomed to battling with high-powered offenses.

And while the Cowboys see this as a chance for Pickens to get right, Minter could very well use it as yet another resume highlight before he heads into the head-coach hiring cycle again.

