Chargers injury news could end Jim Harbaugh's latest playoff threat before it starts

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the hunt for a top AFC playoff seed and are downright bullies with a new energy around Jim Harbaugh this December.

But the Chargers are also looking at a serious injury concern right in the eye with two games left.

Those Chargers suffered a wave of injuries during the Week 16 win over the Dallas Cowboys. A win that, combined with a Denver Broncos loss, has them on track to compete for the AFC West title with the Denver Broncos to close the season.

But the specific area assaulted with injuries in Dallas could threaten everything for the Chargers.

Chargers injury updates hit key area

Cornerback is suddenly a mess for the Chargers.

During the win over the Cowboys, starter Donte Jackson went down with a groin injury in the second half and didn’t return.

It’s a bigger loss than it seems. Jackson was a quiet free-agent signing for the Chargers who has been an outright breakout in coordinator Jesse Minter’s scheme. So much so, he’s got a 77.7 PFF grade this year, good for fourth out of 108 cornerbacks.

Losing one cornerback is one thing. Losing two is wild. Benjamin St-Juste, the man tasked with replacing Jackson, then left the win over the Cowboys with a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.

How can Chargers overcome new injuries?

Chargers CB Donte Jackson tonight in PFF's live grading vs. Eagles:

92.5 defense grade

92.4 coverage grade

1 INT

1 PBU

4 yards allowed on 5 targets pic.twitter.com/xatyiMzIF1 — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) December 9, 2025

We’ll see how much time, if any, Jackson and St-Juste need to miss.

But the Chargers’ depth is looking thin.

Minter still enjoys the fifth-round steals from last year, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart. But he’s got just Deane Leonard as a possible boundary presence for depth. Derwin James is technically a big presence in the nickel, with Nikko Reed behind him.

And that’s it, as far as the active roster goes. The Chargers have Isas Waxter on the practice squad. Deep depth names Jordan Oladokun and Eric Rogers are on injured reserve.

Put another way, if even one of the injured names from Sunday needs to miss time, the Chargers will keep a close eye on free agency and the waiver wire to see who shakes loose and might be able to help.

The Chargers have to worry about the Houston Texans in Week 17, then a road game in Denver against the Broncos to close the season.

