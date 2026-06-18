Beyond the 'Fail Mary': Trade for Bears' Tyrique Stevenson Could Fix a Chargers Need

The Chargers are wrapping up mandatory mini-camp on Thursday and will be off until training camp starts sometime in July. The Chargers will be heading to camp with solid depth at most positions as the main battle will be for the starting left guard spot and roles in the secondary.

One of the few position groups the Chargers still have questions at is at cornerback. The incumbent starters or main contributors is veteran Donte Jackson alongside third-year cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart. Behind them is a series of question marks.

Veteran Deane Leonard has been an exceptional special teams player with notable and quantifiable differences when he in on the field versus when he is off. Leonard's role on defense has been solid when he is healthy but he has not grown into a main contributor.

Following the initial four is a group of undrafted free agents from the 2025 class being joined by rookies from the 2026 class. Nikko Reed made the 53-man roster and contributed as a rookie and will look to maintain and expand his spot on the roster. The Chargers did not draft a cornerback in the 2026 draft but not for a lack of trying. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz said the board did not fall in their favor for a cornerback when recapping the draft following day three.

The Chargers will likely let camp battles play out just as they have done the past two seasons and will evalutate where the rooms are at as the season draws near. In 2024, the safety depth was not where the Chargers wanted it and then swung a trade with the Tennessee Titans for defensive back Elijah Molden after the final preseason game. Could they do the same this season with the cornerback room?

Why Tyrique Stevenson would make sense for the Chargers

Tyrique Stevenson is big boundary cornerback that is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Chicago Bears. ESPN's Ben Solak highlighted Stevenson versus rookie Malik Muhammad as a camp battle to watch.

Stevenson, may be on the outside of that particular battle for multiple reasons. For starters, the Bears traded up to select Muhammad and are already pushing the rookie. The second reason is the giant elephant in the room and in Chicago. Tyrique Stevenson is the famous author of the 2024 "fail mary" play where he was seen mocking Washington fans with his back turned to the play as the ball was snapped for a hail mary attempt. To make matters worse, Stevenson misplayed the ball and tipped it directly to a Commanders wide receiver for the game-winning score.

Tyrique Stevenson actively chirping with fans during play on the Hail Mary.



Not a great look pic.twitter.com/wN7U1yE0VN — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) October 28, 2024

It was a bonehead play and look from Stevenson, there is no debate. The play and backlash shook Stevenson's confidence and he admitted even a year later that it still hurt.

Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, trading him would free up his entire base salary for the Bears and a fresh start may be the best thing for his long-term career as well. The Chargers, in need of depth in the cornerback room could use him.

Stevenson is still a talented and big boundary corner capable of man coverage against bigger NFL receivers. The Chargers, with defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, have been able to bring out the best from their corners and safeties and put them in position to succeed.

In 2025, Stevenson was Chicago's best man cover corner. New defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary has hinted at being more aggressive on defense which would require corners who can cover man-to-man giving Stevenson an easy role to work into with the Chargers.

The Bears and Chargers have traded with each other before and most recently in a 2024 trade which sent franchise icon Keenan Allen to Chicago. There have been no public comments alluding to Stevenson's availability, but with all the arrows pointing to this being Stevenson's last season in Chicago, Joe Hortiz certainly could convince Bears general manager Ryan Poles of a reasonable deal, especially if Malik Muhammad appears ready in training camp.