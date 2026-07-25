Chargers Start Training Camp by Throwing Rookie on NFI List

The Los Angeles Chargers start the slow trickle of players reporting for training camp soon before the full-blown thing that includes a trip to San Diego and joint practices, among other highlights.

Before that really gets rolling through, a Chargers rookie popped up on the NFL’s transaction report.

There, the Chargers placed rookie offensive tackle Isaiah World on the non-football injury list.

A bummer from a fan perspective, given how popular of an undrafted free-agent signing World was for the Chargers. But an expected one, too, with some interesting implications for the coming days and weeks of Chargers training camp.

Chargers’ Isaiah World NFI list analysis

Isaiah World | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

World was a hyped signing by the Chargers, to say the least. Fans understood the desperate need for quality offensive line depth after a season in which both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt suffered serious injuries.

As a prospect himself, World impressed in his lone season with Oregon last year, starting 14 games at left tackle and becoming a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the top offensive lineman in the nation. His draft stock seemed great in a league desperate for quality linemen.

Then, World suffered a torn ACL in a CFP semifinal game.

Even so, experts loved his draft outlook.

“His first contact, whether engaging run blocks or throwing his punch, is firm and purposeful,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Elements of his run blocking will translate to the league despite an elevated pad level but his pass protection is filled with holes and requires immediate attention. If he can cut back on quick losses, World has a chance to become an average swing tackle.”

World was seemingly destined for an injured list to start training camp, but it’s clear the Chargers want to keep him long-term and really give him a chance to stick. When it comes to capable swing backup tackles, they’ve got Trey Pipkins and that’s it, provided a draft pick like Travis Burke doesn’t develop in a hurry.

Alt and Slater, at least, have been ahead of schedule at most checkpoints this offseason. But they’d like and benefit from World doing the same soon, if possible.

Chargers rookies start the wave of reporting to camp this weekend, with the first practice on July 29, the day after veterans report. Onlookers can expect plenty of other smaller roster moves and things like this as the players report.

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