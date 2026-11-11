Brandon Aiyuk Could be a Fantastic Addition for the Chargers if Released

The possibility of Brandon Aiyuk becoming available is something the Los Angeles Chargers should be paying attention to. Regardless of his recent drama, the elite receiver still has a lot left in the tank.

If the San Francisco 49ers decide to release him, there is a legitimate argument to be made for bringing him into the picture.

According to Jordan Schultz, Aiyuk passed his physical and was reinstated. Noting that “The next step is hoping for a release from San Francisco.”

The Bolts need to keep an eye on Aiyuk, here's why

One of the biggest things this offense could benefit from is having another receiver who can consistently win on the outside. The Bolts have desperately needed a player to fill this role since the departure of Mike Williams a few years back.

Aiyuk brings that type of ability. He’s not simply someone who needs to be schemed open or given easy opportunities to make plays. He has the ability to create separation, work against defensive backs and make things happen when the ball comes his way. Those are qualities that make him an interesting option for a team looking to improve its receiving group. A major upside would be adding a legitimate X receiver. Having someone who can line up outside and give opposing defenses another matchup to worry about would be valuable. It would also give the offense more flexibility with how it uses its other receivers.

There’s also something to be said about the timing of a potential opportunity. Good receivers don’t become available every day. Especially ones who have already demonstrated the ability to be productive in this league. Also since the Chargers did not trade for one, this could be a great opportunity.

I don’t think this needs to be viewed as some massive move that would completely change the direction of the franchise. Sometimes, it’s about recognizing an opportunity to improve one area of the roster before the season gets underway. Adding another outside receiver with Aiyuk’s abilities would give the coaching staff another option and potentially make the entire receiving room more versatile. At the end of the day, I think Brandon Aiyuk is a name worth keeping an eye on. There are certainly questions that would need to be answered. However the overall fit is interesting enough to make this worth considering.

If he becomes available and the financial side of things works out, I would have a hard time arguing against making a move for him.

Sources: #49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk passed his physical Monday and was officially reinstated.



The next step is hoping for a release from San Francisco, and I’m told at least one NFC team has internally discussed the possibility of adding Aiyuk to its practice squad if and when… pic.twitter.com/PsmPRzZ4Vr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2026