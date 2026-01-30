Chargers’ 1st-Round Bust is Suddenly Top-50 Free Agent LA Needs Back

Things change fast in the NFL: Just ask the Los Angeles Chargers.

Those Chargers just fired Greg Roman and lost Jesse Minter, replacing the coordinators with Mike McDaniel and Chris O'Leary, respectively.

Another good under-the-radar example right now is Chargers offensive lineman Zion Johnson.

Widely considered a bust after not living up to his first-round status from 2022 and in the wake of the Chargers declining his fifth-year option, Johnson suddenly changed the narrative.

Now, Johnson is on his way to free agency, ranked highly on the list and…the Chargers pretty desperately need him back.

RELATED: Five Things to Know About Chargers' New Offensive Line Coach Butch Barry

Chargers’ 1st-rounder projected as top free agent

Still just 26 years old and headed for the open market one year earlier than the Chargers would probably like after that fifth-year option decision, Johnson continues to make some notable lists.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen, for example, charts Johnson at No. 33 on his top-50 list:

“A young and durable interior blocker with movement traits, Johnson fits in both zone and gap run schemes. He is just entering his prime playing years, with a 90.7% pass block win rate over his four-year career.”

Some might scoff at the No. 33, but the fact Johnson is even on the list at all is a pretty big deal. He was struggling over his first few years, to the point he was getting looks at center over the summer from the coaching staff.

In the wake of the season, though, he’s suddenly seeming to turn a corner and head the right way. Not bad, considering center next to him was a mess and the tackle spot on his other side kept rotating names in and out due to injuries, starting with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.

A step forward for Zion Johnson in a contract year:



Second in ESPN's IOL run block win rate

T-15th/60 in PFF's Pass Blocking Efficiency Rating

T-5th/60 in PFF PBE True Pass Sets



Not to mention a fourth year in a row of 1000+ snaps played. pic.twitter.com/2r0jhj2pwA — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) December 30, 2025

RELATED: Chargers Target Fast-Rising Name from Broncos, With Bills in the Hunt

Adding to the Chargers’ desperation is the fact Bradley Bozeman at center is a major point of upgrading this offseason. The other guard spot flopped with free-agent signing Mekhi Becton, too.

The Chargers getting Johnson back would mean needing to spend big on just two spots, not three, along the interior. The top priority should be to best-protect Herbert, so Johnson is suddenly a key part of that plan.

It wouldn't be a shock to see the Chargers invest in the interior of the line in the first round of the draft or spend major money on a free agent, if not both. If Johnson is back in the fold, that would be three possible uprades for a unit about to get Slater and Alt back.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Prospect Mocked to Chargers Dominates First Day of Senior Bowl Practices

Chargers Top Fit for Free Agent Capable of Changing Course of Justin Herbert Era

3 Chargers Make ESPN's List of Top 50 NFL Free Agents

Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame Snub Gets Wow-Worthy Comment from Chargers Great