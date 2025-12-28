Chargers facing Wild Card playoff scenarios after excruciating loss to Texans

A misplayed interception at the goal- line. A rare missed field goal inside the 40. And a even more rare missed extra point. Add to it a controversial and puzzling penalty on the defense in the final two minutes and the Los Angeles Chargers are spending a sad Sunday planning a playoff road trip instead of holding out hope for an AFC West division title.

The painful 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans Saturday at SoFi Stadium dropped the Bolts to 11-5 and sealed the division to the Denver Broncos. The Chargers will be a Wild Card, with their first game on the road against a division champion.

Tons of fingers to point in countless directions for the defeat. Oronde Gadsden volleyballed an on-target pass from Justin Herber into an interception at Houston's one. Left tackle was a disaster attempting to protect Herbert. The defense surrendered two long touchdown passes in the first seven minutes. And reliable kicker Cameron Dicker - who was voted to the Pro Bowl earlier this week - missed a field goal of less than 40 yards (32) for the first time in his career and then hooked an extra point.

The clincher was an illegal contact penalty on Tarheed Still that gifted Houston a late first down - after a third-down sack - that allowed it to run out the clock.

The Chargers will almost assuredly play their Wild Card game at the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars or Pittsburgh Steelers. Games at the Broncos or Texans are also a possibility.

They are currently the 7th seed, behind the 11-4 Bills and 11-5 Texans.

The Chargers play at Denver in Week 18, but even a sweep of the Broncos won't win them a title.

