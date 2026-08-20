Predicting Chargers OL Starters vs 49ers for NFL Preseason Game 2

There are now major question marks about who the Los Angeles Chargers will trot out as starters in Week 1, let alone during the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

Thank the devastating Tyler Biadasz injury, which despite the feet-dragging going on by the team and overall reporting, right now, feels like a season-ender.

That throws the entire offensive line in front of Justin Herbert into flux. Remember, elite offensive tackle Rashawn Slater has been missing practice with a supposed minor flare-up one year removed from a season-ending knee injury.

Ahead of kickoff against the 49ers, how the Chargers will construct the first-team offensive line remains a pretty big question mark.

Predicting Chargers starters vs. 49ers

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key context is a must when it comes to the Chargers offensive line right now.

While Biadasz was healthy as the big free-agent signing and surefire starter at center, the Chargers deployed an array of names in the left guard battle.

Those names, in no particular order:

Kayode Awosika

Branson Taylor

Jake Slaughter

Trey Pipkins

Trevor Penning

Kayode Awosika opened camp as the frontrunner at the spot after coming over via free agency. But Branson Taylor has enjoyed perhaps the biggest rise of any player in camp as a former practice squad player who is suddenly in the mix to start.

Trey Pipkins and Trevor Penning feel like longshots for the job. Pipkins is a solid backup swing tackle (though he’s got some competition from rookies). Penning came over via trade last year and struggled to make an impact.

Jake Slaughter is the big name. He’s the college center drafted in the second round to play guard. With Biadasz down, it would appear he’s simply going to stay at center now.

That could have the Chargers offensive line looking similar to what they trotted out against Houston in Week 1:

LT Travis Burke

LG Branson Taylor

C Jake Slaughter

RG Kayode Awosika

RT Logan Taylor

If the Chargers decide to play starters, they would perhaps give some limited run to Joe Alt at right tackle and Cole Strange at guard next to him. But whether they want to risk anyone else in the second preseason game, beyond getting Slaughter some very important live reps, is hard to say.

Regardless of what the lineup looks like, it’s all eyes on Slaughter because his showing will inform viewers of whether the Chargers need to make a desperate move for outside help.

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