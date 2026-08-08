Updated Chargers 53-Man Roster Projection After First Week of Training Camp
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The Los Angeles Chargers have some brutally tough calls to make when final cuts for the 53-man roster arrive.
Roughly one week into Chargers training camp, especially taking into account fully padded practices actually getting underway, some key battles have started to emerge.
Think, some surprising, deep battles along the offensive line. Plus, some defensive spots up for grabs on a unit that is also undergoing a coordinator change.
Here’s a quick rundown of an updated Chargers 53-man roster projection for this stretch of training camp.
Chargers 53-man roster projection during training camp
Quarterbacks (2)
- Justin Herbert
- Trey Lance
Look for the Chargers to likely attempt to keep DJ Uiagalelei in some fashion while rostering two.
Running Backs (3)
- Omarion Hampton
- Keaton Mitchell
- Kimani Vidal
It’s worth wondering if they keep four for the sake of a Jaret Patterson or Amar Johnson, but Kimani Vidal proved his worth last year as a three-down backup.
Tight Ends/ Full Backs (4)
- Charlie Kolar
- Oronde Gadsden II
- David Njoku
- Alec Ingold (Full back)
The revamped room still appears to belong to Oronde Gadsden. But it’s pretty hard to ignore a possible David Njoku resurgence with Mike McDaniel calling the plays.
Wide Receivers (5)
- Ladd McConkey
- Quentin Johnston
- Tre' Harris
- Keandre Lambert-Smith
- Brenen Thompson (R)
Keandre Lambert-Smith, at this point, might be the guy most in danger here. The Chargers have some really interesting college free agents, past and present, in the form of names like Devonte Ross, Luke Grimm and Sincere Brown.
Offensive Line (10)
- Rashawn Slater
- Joe Alt
- Tyler Biadasz
- Cole Strange
- Kayode Owosika
- Trey Pipkins
- Trevor Penning
- Jake Slaughter (R)
- Travis Burke (R)
- Branson Taylor
Talk about a wild, unexpected turn. Rookie Jake Slaughter hasn’t taken the left guard job. So Kayode Owosika, Trey Pipkins, Branson Taylor and Trevor Penning have been in the mix getting work there, too. Good luck figuring out who wins the gig by the regular season, but those names being in the mix seem to almost assure their versatility and final roster spots.
Defensive Line (5)
- Teair Tart
- Dalvin Tomlinson
- Jamaree Caldwell
- Justin Eboigbe
- Nick Barrett (R)
Dalvin Tomlinson was the big free-agent signing here, but it’s easy to forget the Chargers paid up big, smartly and early to keep Teair Tart in town.
Edge Rushers (5)
- Khalil Mack
- Tuli Tuipulotu
- Akheem Mesidor (R)
- Kyle Kennard
- Nadame Tucker (R)
Undrafted free agent Nadame Tucker was hyped as having the connection with new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary. That’s showing up big in training camp already and it appears that he, along with remaining hopes for Kyle Kennard, will push Bud Dupree off the final roster.
Linebackers (5)
- Daiyan Henley
- Denzel Perryman
- Troy Dye
- Del'Shawn Phillips
- Marlowe Wax
Nothing too shocking here after Denzel Perryman returns again. Even Junior Colson being shown the door is, at this point, expected.
Cornerbacks (7)
- Derwin James Jr.
- Donte Jackson
- Tarheeb Still
- Cam Hart
- Deane Leonard
- Nikko Reed
- Eric Rogers
By now, go ahead and throw Derwin James at this spot on the depth chart. The only real question at corner is if a Rodney Shelley-type college free agent can push unexpected breakouts of the recent past like Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers. Call it a good problem to have at a premium position.
Safeties (4)
- Elijah Molden
- Tony Jefferson
- RJ Mickens
- Genesis Smith (R)
Pretty by-the-books spot for the Chargers. The biggest question is if the wicked athleticism and playmaking of rookie Genesis Smith can really push for snaps over a veteran like Tony Jefferson.
Specialists (3)
- Kicker: Cameron Dicker
- Punter: JK Scott
- Long Snapper: Josh Harris
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Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.Follow Chris_Roling