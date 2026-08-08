Updated Chargers 53-Man Roster Projection After First Week of Training Camp

The Los Angeles Chargers have some brutally tough calls to make when final cuts for the 53-man roster arrive.

Roughly one week into Chargers training camp, especially taking into account fully padded practices actually getting underway, some key battles have started to emerge.

Think, some surprising, deep battles along the offensive line. Plus, some defensive spots up for grabs on a unit that is also undergoing a coordinator change.

Here’s a quick rundown of an updated Chargers 53-man roster projection for this stretch of training camp.

Chargers 53-man roster projection during training camp

Quarterbacks (2)

Justin Herbert

Trey Lance

Look for the Chargers to likely attempt to keep DJ Uiagalelei in some fashion while rostering two.

Running Backs (3)

Omarion Hampton

Keaton Mitchell

Kimani Vidal

It’s worth wondering if they keep four for the sake of a Jaret Patterson or Amar Johnson, but Kimani Vidal proved his worth last year as a three-down backup.

Tight Ends/ Full Backs (4)

Charlie Kolar

Oronde Gadsden II

David Njoku

Alec Ingold (Full back)

The revamped room still appears to belong to Oronde Gadsden. But it’s pretty hard to ignore a possible David Njoku resurgence with Mike McDaniel calling the plays.

Wide Receivers (5)

Ladd McConkey

Quentin Johnston

Tre' Harris

Keandre Lambert-Smith

Brenen Thompson (R)

Keandre Lambert-Smith, at this point, might be the guy most in danger here. The Chargers have some really interesting college free agents, past and present, in the form of names like Devonte Ross, Luke Grimm and Sincere Brown.

Offensive Line (10)

Rashawn Slater

Joe Alt

Tyler Biadasz

Cole Strange

Kayode Owosika

Trey Pipkins

Trevor Penning

Jake Slaughter (R)

Travis Burke (R)

Branson Taylor

Talk about a wild, unexpected turn. Rookie Jake Slaughter hasn’t taken the left guard job. So Kayode Owosika, Trey Pipkins, Branson Taylor and Trevor Penning have been in the mix getting work there, too. Good luck figuring out who wins the gig by the regular season, but those names being in the mix seem to almost assure their versatility and final roster spots.

Teair Tart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line (5)

Teair Tart

Dalvin Tomlinson

Jamaree Caldwell

Justin Eboigbe

Nick Barrett (R)

Dalvin Tomlinson was the big free-agent signing here, but it’s easy to forget the Chargers paid up big, smartly and early to keep Teair Tart in town.

Edge Rushers (5)

Khalil Mack

Tuli Tuipulotu

Akheem Mesidor (R)

Kyle Kennard

Nadame Tucker (R)

Undrafted free agent Nadame Tucker was hyped as having the connection with new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary. That’s showing up big in training camp already and it appears that he, along with remaining hopes for Kyle Kennard, will push Bud Dupree off the final roster.

Linebackers (5)

Daiyan Henley

Denzel Perryman

Troy Dye

Del'Shawn Phillips

Marlowe Wax

Nothing too shocking here after Denzel Perryman returns again. Even Junior Colson being shown the door is, at this point, expected.

Cornerbacks (7)

Derwin James Jr.

Donte Jackson

Tarheeb Still

Cam Hart

Deane Leonard

Nikko Reed

Eric Rogers

By now, go ahead and throw Derwin James at this spot on the depth chart. The only real question at corner is if a Rodney Shelley-type college free agent can push unexpected breakouts of the recent past like Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers. Call it a good problem to have at a premium position.

Safeties (4)

Elijah Molden

Tony Jefferson

RJ Mickens

Genesis Smith (R)

Pretty by-the-books spot for the Chargers. The biggest question is if the wicked athleticism and playmaking of rookie Genesis Smith can really push for snaps over a veteran like Tony Jefferson.

Specialists (3)

Kicker: Cameron Dicker

Punter: JK Scott

Long Snapper: Josh Harris

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