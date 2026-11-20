The Los Angeles Chargers, for the majority of the NFL season, have been a terrible offense, being the main cause of the team's 1-8 start to the year. One of the very few weapons that have been effective this season has been the team's biggest free-agent signee, Charlie Kolar.

Kolar, a former Baltimore Raven, came to the Chargers as a blocking-first tight end who has upside as a pass-catcher. Since his arrival in Los Angeles, Kolar has been very good when on the field...but him staying on the field for large stretches of the year has not come to fruition.

On September 20, 2026 (Week 2 of the NFL season), Kolar suffered a broken left forearm, missing two games. Upon his return, he continued his strong play as a blocker, with his pass-catching abilities continuing to shine. Now in Week 10, after the Chargers beat his former team, Kolar is in concussion protocol and is expected to miss another game due to injury.

It should be noted that even with the games missed due to injury and the season only halfway through its endpoint, Kolar has already set career highs in receptions (15) and yards (145).

With this injury occurring, it seems that the Bolts are prepared to replace Kolar until he is back from injury, signing a former top-100 draft pick.

Chargers Sign Josiah Deguara As Charlie Kolar Insurance

Charlie Kolar | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josiah Deguara, a former third-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, finds his way onto the Chargers' practice squad as a versatile tight end/full back hybrid. He was drafted out of Cincinnati as a prospect that was viewed by NFL.com scout Lance Zierlein as a "Hard-nosed move tight end who will garner consideration as an NFL H-back. He's a gritty blocker who plays with good positioning and works hard at sustaining blocks to help his run game. As a pass catcher, Deguara is sure-handed with good feel for soft spots against zone..."

Deguara has career totals of 53 catches for 471 yards and 3 touchdowns. In 2026, he has only logged 21 special teams snaps with the Philadelphia Eagles.

2025 was the last time Deguara had "real" playing time, having 170 special teams snaps with the Arizona Cardinals, while also chipping 84 offensive snaps that had Deguara recording three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Now that he is on the Chargers, he is expected to be the immediate addition to the active roster if Kolar were to miss Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets. It should also be expected that the recently healthy David Njoku and the up-and-down second-year pass catcher, Oronde Gadsden II, to be the main snap getters at the tight end spot.