Charlie Kolar made sure the Baltimore Ravens heard what he had to say after the Los Angeles Chargers walked away with a 23-20 victory on Monday Night Football.

Following the Chargers' victory on Monday Night Football, Kolar delivered a short but memorable message about his former organization. When speaking to a fan postgame he said, “I told yall they should have paid me.”

It was a confident response from a player who had just helped his new team defeat the organization that originally gave him his opportunity in the NFL. Monday night’s matchup gave him the opportunity to face the team he previously represented, and the result certainly made the experience sweeter.

Kolar gets the last laugh against his former team

Kolar spent the first four seasons of his professional career in Baltimore after the Ravens selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. During that time, he developed into a dependable tight end who contributed through his blocking ability and occasional opportunities as a receiver. However, his future took a different direction during the offseason. After becoming a free agent, Kolar signed a three-year contract worth $24.3 million with the Chargers. That decision brought his Baltimore chapter to an end and gave him an opportunity to establish himself somewhere new.

The Chargers entered the matchup desperately searching for a victory after enduring a difficult start to their season. Los Angeles had dropped its first eight games, making the trip to Baltimore an important opportunity to finally change the direction of its campaign.

The team delivered when it mattered, earning a 23-20 victory and ending an 11-game losing streak that extended from the previous season.

Kolar played a role in the closing moments, catching an important 11-yard pass from quarterback Justin Herbert on the Chargers' final possession. That completion helped Los Angeles maintain possession and run valuable time off the clock. Although his individual receiving numbers against Baltimore were modest, finishing with two catches for 16 yards, the overall result was significant. His message was direct, confident, and impossible to miss. Whether the Ravens agreed with his assessment or not, Kolar made his feelings clear.

Although Kolar did not need to make a lengthy statement, his words quickly became one of the biggest talking points surrounding the matchup. For a player returning to face his former team, there could hardly have been a more satisfying way to leave than with a victory and a final word.

Charlie Kolar revenge game — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) November 17, 2026