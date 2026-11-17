One only needs to see a single clip of the Los Angeles Chargers’ locker room in the aftermath of the win over the Baltimore Ravens to know just how important a victory was for the guys on the team.

No disputing that, even if the win was a 23-20 road escape of a Ravens team in the middle of a nosedive without a starting quarterback. Shaking free of the 0-17 potential while moving to 1-8 while giving fans something to be happy about for the first time in almost a year is a really big deal.

But in the process, the Chargers also shook free of the top spot in the NFL draft order.

The question now is pretty simple: Does it matter?

NFL draft order update after Chargers win

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A small shift, but one that could have big ramifications for the Chargers. They entered the week at No. 1. Now they’re down a spot:

1. Tennessee (1-8)

2. LA Chargers (1-8)

3. Miami (1-8)

4. NY Jets (2-8)

5. Philadelphia (2-7)

6. Indianapolis (3-7)

7. Arizona (3-7)

8. Atlanta (3-7)

9.Houston (3-6)

10. Tampa Bay (3-6)

Painting in extremely broad strokes, the move might not mean that much for the Chargers in the long run if the Tennessee Titans are hot after whatever quarterback emerges as No. 1 in the class. The Chargers will also play teams like the Jets and Dolphins later in the season.

The Chargers, after all, don’t need a quarterback. And while we’re on the topic, the list of needs is so extensive that one single draft pick in the top five isn’t going to dramatically turn around a team that has been so poorly constructed for a number of years.

And yet, there’s value beyond the obvious. Keeping the top pick in the order and leveraging it in a trade while playing multiple buyers against one another would create a landfall of draft picks and assets while trading down, for example.

Obviously, this is getting ahead of things a bit. We’ll have to see if the Chargers build on this on the field, or if it was a weird one-off against a team that might not win a game the rest of the season.

Either way, it’s a notable result that could have a serious domino effect on how well the Chargers can rebuild the roster around Herbert next offseason and beyond.

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