Chargers to Interview Texans' Ben Bolling for Key Coaching Staff Role

The Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff has seen significant turnover this offseason. The franchise has replaced both of the coordinators and several position coaches left as well.

Former offensive coordinator Greg Roman and offensive line coach Mike Devlin were relieved of duty just days after the Chargers put forth an embarrassing performance against the New England Patriots in the wildcard round of the playoffs.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has been hired to install a new offense and help take the weight of the world off of Justin Herbert's shoulders. McDaniel brought with him Butch Barry, his offensive line coach from Miami to assume the same role in Los Angeles.

Former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter accepted the head coach job with the Baltimore Ravens and the Chargers hired Chris O'Leary, one of Minter's long-tenured proteges, to step in and replace him. The defensive staff otherwise appears to be remaining intact.

RELATED: Chargers’ Worst Free-Agent Signing is Bust, Contract Details Mean They Can Cut Ties

The Chargers lost an important voice on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. Linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman informed the team that he was stepping away from coaching to spend more time with his son and help him navigate his high school athletics and preparation for college basketball.

#Chargers LBs coach NaVorro Bowman has decided to step away from coaching to be more involved in his son’s future. His son is a top-ranked high school basketball player. pic.twitter.com/wDDFwvtoyk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 15, 2026

The Chargers have not filled Bowman's departed role coaching the linebackers yet. When asked about during his introductory press conference, Chris O'Leary said they have several candidates in mind to fill the position.

Who is Ben Bolling?

In an evening announcement, Texans and NFL reporter Aaron Wilson broke the news that Houston's former assistant linebackers coach Ben Bolling would be interviewing for the Chargers linebacker coach position on Thursday.

Ben Bolling, #Texans assistant linebackers coach for #NFL top-ranked defense last season, interviewed today for #Jets linebackers coach vacancy, per league source, and Thursday for same position with #Chargers

Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair named to first Pro Bowl last season… pic.twitter.com/P6Zs3lLCGU — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 5, 2026

It appears to have been a slight shock for the Houston Texans' media when it was announced that the team was moving on from Bolling. Bolling had been with the Texans since 2021 and started as a defensive assistant before being promoted to assistant linebackers coach this past season.

Bolling has an interesting coaching path. He was on staff for Campbell University since 2016, He has gone back and forth from offense to defense. Bolling as a player is described as historically one of Campbell's top pass catchers. He entered the coaching ranks on the defensive side of the ball from 2016-2018 before becoming the wide receivers coach from 2019-2020.

RELATED: Chargers Listed as Trade Destination for Underrated Bears WR

Bolling had worked primarily with the safeties when he was on the defensive side of the ball before his tenure at Houston began. He worked for four years as a defensive assistant and heavily focused on linebackers in 2024. He was promoted to assistant linebackers coach in 2025.

This is an interesting interview given Bolling's lack of experience with the linebackers. In 2024, Bolling is credited with working closely with Henry To'o To'o and Azeez Al-Shair to put together one of the better groups in the NFL.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers ‘Dream’ Free Agent Projected for Massive $71 Million Contract

Chargers’ Latest Late-Round Steal is One of NFL’s Top Breakout Candidates in 2026

Chargers Could be Forced to Throw Emergency Franchise Tag on Breakout Star