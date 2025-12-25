The Los Angeles Chargers have been in a playoff run, making multiple transactions a week to give the roster the best chances to compete as possible.

These moves are usually somewhat inconsequential, with players who are on the practice squad likely to be waived for other individuals who are likely to be waived a few weeks after. However, weirdly, one undrafted free agent rookie has been cut five times and has come back every single time.

Chargers rookie has been cut five times and still could make the roster in 2026

The Chargers signed Maryland Center, Josh Kaltenberger, to their 90-man roster during the off-season, with hopes that he can compete to become the Bolts backup center. While Kaltenberger brings interesting size at 6'6, he was unable to outperform long-time veteran Andre James for the spot.

This led the Bolts to cut Kaltenberger the first time, then brought him back to the practice squad. Kaltenberger is the scout team center, giving the starting defense important looks at their future opponents.

Since his initial cutting on "cut down day," Kaltenberger has been cut four more times, making room for backup players on the practice squad; usually to give insurance for starters missing time with injury.

Tyler Schoon, a popular Chargers media member, joked that Kaltenberger constantly being cut reminds him of once underrated Chargers defender Adrian Phillips and how many times he was cut during the early portion of his career.

Expecting Kaltenberger to have a career on a similar caliber to Phillips is unfair; however, could Kaltenberger make the roster in 2026?

The only Center on the roster for 2026 outside of Kaltenberger is starter, Bradley Bozeman. There is a real possibility for the once cut five times undrafted free agent to then make the roster the following year.

