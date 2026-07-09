Chargers’ Biggest Breakout Candidate for Training Camp Isn’t Who Most Would Guess

The Los Angeles Chargers feel like a team with plenty of breakout candidates going into training camp.

There’s new life on both sides of the ball thanks to changes, including at the coordinator spots. On offense, Omarion Hampton is the obvious choice. The first-round running back from last year had an injury, a bad line and a bad scheme holding him back. He still has top-of-the-NFL-at-his-spot upside.

There’s also three new interior offensive linemen who could enjoy breakouts in the scheme, plus a fast-riser like tight end Oronde Gadsden to consider. All should go on an upswing thanks to Mike McDaniel’s arrival.

On defense under new coordinator Chris O’Leary, the Chargers could still perhaps get a developmental boost from someone like Kyle Kennard. Rookies Akheem Mesidor and perhaps even safety Genesis Smith, too.

But none of those names could wind up outdoing Tre Harris.

Chargers breakout candidate is a surprise

Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Remember Tre Harris? The second-round pick last year who only caught 30 passes in a bad offense with major competition holding back his rookie development?

Now might be the time for a breakout.

The 6’3” Harris only got 43 targets as a rookie and scored once while averaging 10.8 yards per grab. But he should keep ascending as a player now that he gets an offseason that isn’t hyper-focused on draft prep.

There’s a reason a national spot like Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently suggested Harris is a breakout candidate.

“Harris has the profile of a second-year breakout candidate, and the fact that the Chargers did not target a wide receiver this offseason suggests they are confident in the players they have, including the 24-year-old,” Sullivan wrote.

True enough. McDaniel’s arrival helps. Plus, look at the targets list from a year ago:

Keenan Allen: 122

Ladd McConkey: 106

Quentin Johnston: 85

Oronde Gadsden: 69

Tre Harris: 43

Allen’s 122 targets are gone. Only so many of those will get funneled to Ladd McConkey, a guy who already had 106. The Chargers didn’t make other major additions to the wideout room beyond rookie Brenen Thompson.

While some wondered if the lack of serious moves at wideout by McDaniel was a sign of things to come for Quentin Johnston, it’s Tre Harris who might be the true breakout this summer in a way that carries over to a huge sophomore campaign during the regular season.

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