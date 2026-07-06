Omarion Hampton’s Debut Campaign Gives Hint of Bigger Impact with Chargers

A year ago, he was the first running back selected by the Chargers in the first round since the club used the 15th overall pick on University of Wisconsin standout Melvin Gordon in 2015.

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In April of 2025, general manager Joe Hortiz grabbed University of North Carolina stud Omarion Hampton with the 22nd overall selection. The talented Tar Heel was coming off a sensations two-year stretch in which he combined for 3,759 yards from scrimmage and 33 touchdowns in just 25 games.

Entering 2025, the Chargers had put together a nice 1-2 punch with the signing of four-time 1,000-yard runner Najee Harris (Steelers) to a one-year contract, along with the drafting of Hampton. The former went down in Week 3 with a torn Achilles and was lost of the rest of the season. Meanwhile, the Bolts’ top pick in 2025 had his own injury issues during his rookie year.

Chargers’ RB Omarion Hampton’s rookie season was interrupted by injury

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“He played at the beginning and end of the season but missed the middle half of the campaign with a fractured ankle,” explained longtime Bleacher Report NFL writer Kristopher Knox. “Both before and after the injury, though, Hampton showcased a ton of upside. In his nine appearances, the first-round pick out of North Carolina tallied 545 rushing yards, 192 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. That would put him on pace for a 17-game season of 1,392 scrimmage yards and 10 scores.”

Hence Knox’s call on declaring Hampton (who played just 2 snaps in the Chargers’ playoff loss at New England) the team’s most promising building block entering this upcoming season. Knox was also quick to remind readers that Harbaugh’s offensive line dealt with sustained injuries to both of their starting tackles this past season, but there are quite a few new faces that should increase Hampton’s chances of success.

The pieces are in place for Omarion Hampton to have a big 2026

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“Tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater should be healthy,” added Knox, “and Los Angeles reloaded its offensive interior. It also brought in a creative offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel, who should help maximize Hampton's ability as a runner and a receiver.”

McDaniel spent the past four seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and his adjustments on offense during the second half of 2025 were a big reason Dolphins’ running back De’Von Achane was a Pro Bowl running back. As for those changes on the inside of the offensive front, the addition of quality center Tyler Biadasz was a solid move by Hortiz. And keep in mind the Chargers used four of their eight draft choices in April on the offensive front.

If Hampton and the offensive front can stay healthy, we may see the Bolts’ first 1,000-yard runner since Gordon turned the with 1,105 yards on the ground in 2017.