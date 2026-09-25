3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Chargers Week 3 Matchup Against the Buffalo Bills

The 0-2 Los Angeles Chargers and their MASH unit of injuries will head to Western New York to take on the 2-0 Buffalo Bills this Sunday. The Chargers are searching for answers before the season slips away.

Injuries will force the Chargers to change up their gameplan but the Bills have a few injuries of their own. Let's dive into some key storylines to watch Sunday morning as the Chargers fight for their 2026 lives.

Which offensive gameplan will they implement?

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffalo Bills are currently firing on all cylinders. The Detroit Lions were almost helpless to stop them in week two and the vaunted Houston Texans defense did not fare much better in week one. The Chargers are entering the game with their backs against the wall after starting the season 0-2 and they need to go toe-to-toe with the Bills in an attempt to prevent their season from slipping away before October.

How the Chargers will attack and counter the Bills will be interesting. Will they try to grind the tempo of the game down and run the ball and play ball control with hopes to force a stop or two? Will they throw caution to the wind and prepare for a full-throttle shootout?

This is the most interesting storyline on two fronts. The first being Omarion Hampton, despite his fumbles, has been the most consistent source of offense through the first two weeks. Now, with the Chargers tight end room decimated by injuries, they will be forced to run the ball out of different sets. The other reason to focus on this storyline is simple, who is going to catch the ball?

Charlie Kolar and David Njoku accounted for over 20 percent of the target share through the first two weeks and they are both out. Ladd McConkey is still nursing a cracked rib but has been the only consistent pass-catching option. If Justin Herbert and the Chargers come out looking for a firefight, will Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris and Marquez Valdez-Scantling step up?

How will they slow down Dalton Kincaid?

Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is off to an impressive start to the 2026 season as quarterback Josh Allen's favorite target. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Chargers defense has struggled to defend the middle of the field in coverage making this matchup a potential nightmare.

Bills wide receivers DJ Moore and Keon Coleman are dealing with injuries and may not be able to play or at the very least will be limited. The injuries will limit the available weapons for Allen and highlight Kincaid, wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Josh Palmer.

One strategy that Jesse Minter would occasionally use that Chris O'Leary may consider will be to rotate cornerback Cam Hart into the slot to go one-on-one with Kincaid. Deploying the bigger, more physical Hart and Derwin James to face Kincaid may be the best solution to slowing him down.

Additionally, the Chargers simply cannot afford to focus solely on Kincaid, Buffalo also has Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes. Hawes is more of the dirty work blocker of the group but with the Bills running two and three tight end sets often, they are all capable pass catchers.

What will the tight end situation look like for the Chargers?

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II (86) hauls in a pass against the Tennessee Titans during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Chargers lost both Charlie Kolar and David Njoku to injury against the Raiders in week two. Luckily, they still have Oronde Gadsden but had to sign Hayden Rucci off the Miami Dolphins practice squad and will likely elevate another tight end from their own practice squad for the game. Rucci is familiar with Mike McDaniel's offense having spent time with him from 2024-2025, but will he be ready to contribute five days after arriving in Los Angeles?

Will Mike McDaniel shift to more single tight end sets? Will they deploy fullback Alec Ingold in more of a tight end focused role? How the Chargers handle the change to the tight end room will be a major factor in the offensive operation against the Bills.